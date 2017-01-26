Apprentices set out on career path

Two brothers are among three new apprentices who have been taken on by JD Cooling Systems Ltd, based on North Lynn Industrial Estate.

Daniel Speed, 24, from Lynn, has joined JD Cooling’s HVAC division where he will work alongside a team of lead engineers whilst receiving first class training in the sector. His younger brother, Bradley Speed, 22, also from Lynn, and Dexter-Jae Facey, 19, from Holbeach, will be gaining first-hand practical experience within the service and maintenance department before attending college in September, as part of a four-year engineering apprenticeship programme at Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education.

John Dye, managing director of JD Cooling Systems said: “Providing training and job opportunities locally is very much part of our commitment to investing in the future generation of aspiring engineers. We are looking forward to supporting, developing and working with Daniel, Bradley and Dexter and wish them every success on their JD Cooling journey.” Photo: Supplied

JD Cooling Group was established in 2000 and designs, installs and services specialist state-of-the-art cooling systems for food industry customers all over the UK and the world. For more information visit: www.jdcooling.com