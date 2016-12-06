Apprenticeships and what’s new due to be debated at West Norfolk Chamber of Commerce meeting

The challenge laid down by the Government to employers to grow the number of apprentices significantly by 2020 will be subject of a talk given at a West Norfolk Chamber of Commerce meeting next year.

Mark Reavell, Executive Director for Partnerships at the College of West Anglia, will be covering the changes to the organisation and funding of apprenticeship programmes in England from April 2017.

Any businesses looking to take on apprentices, who already employ them or want to know more about what’s involved should book to attend the meeting, which will be held at Lynn’s Duke’s Head Hotel on Friday, February 10, from 8am-10am. Non-members interested in attending can email membership@norfolkchamber.co.uk.