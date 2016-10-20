Artist teaches art of recycling at Tilney All Saints studio

Internationally renowned artist Cas Holmes was at Eau Brink Studio in Tilney All Saints last weekend to share creative ideas at two workshops.

The first concentrated on how to make a collaged picture from recycled materials.

Studio owner Anita O’Neill said a picture was created using scrunched up paper whichhad been painted and drawn upon and this was incorporated into the design. She said: “ This was very much a workshop to demonstrate that recycled materials can be made into fabulous pieces.”

The next workshop was about creating a sketchbook from scratch.

Said Anita: “We had many different levels of learners from complete beginners to the more advanced but everyone learned something new. It was very inspirational.”