Awards recognising top quality ale given to Old Hunstanton and Titchwell hotels

he Lodge at Old Hunstanton and Briarfields Hotel in Titchwell are toasting success having gained awards for serving top quality cask ale.

They have both been awarded Cask Marque status, an independent award for pubs, following inspections by the award’s assessors earlier this year.

The hotel and inn with rooms, which are owned by L&J Leisure, received the awards in recognition of their bar teams’ delivery of great ale.

The international Cask Marque Award is presented in recognition of the temperature, appearance, aroma and taste of Britain’s favourite drink.

The Cask Marque Awards follow recent success at the Muddy Stilettos Awards, which saw The Lodge win Best Bar and Briarfields come second in the Best Boutique Stay. Additionally, both The Lodge and Briarfields received Proudly Norfolk status earlier this year, in recognition of their commitment to the county’s food and drink community – both bars offer an extensive range of ales and spirits from Norfolk brewers, alongside their predominantly local, seasonal menus.

Operations manager Gavin Wyeth said: “We are delighted to receive Cask Marque status alongside our other recent awards. At both The Lodge and Briarfields we aim to provide a fantastic experience, and these accolades are testament to the effort of our teams in ensuring this, whether you are enjoying a stay, a meal or simply a pint.”