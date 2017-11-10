Bank of England deputy agent speaks to businesses in King’s Lynn on UK and European economies

There was a strong turnout of businesses from across West Norfolk keen to hear from Tim Pike, Deputy Agent for the Bank of England who was guest speaker at an Nwes event last week.

His attendance at KLIC on Friday came the day after the first rise in interest rates for ten years was announced. The interest rate rose by 0.25 per cent.

Paul Gardner, business consultant for Nwes said: “Tim gave a very interesting insight into the British and European economies and helped to explain the interest rate rise, which happened the day before. He took questions throughout and it was an opportunity for businesses to discuss first-hand the economic situation with someone from the Bank of England.

“Interestingly there was a fairly even split between those attending who thought that interest rates should go up and those who didn’t.

“The subject of Brexit also came up and there was discussion about its potential impact.”

A broad range of businesses were represented, including start-ups, local independents and national organisations.

Athough this was Tim Pike’s first visit to KLIC, he has visited Nwes events previously. In his role as deputy agent he meets businesses across England to ascertain how they are progressing.

Nwes is hosting a networking breakfast at KLIC on Friday, December 1, when the guest speaker will be North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham. A complimentary breakfast is included. To reserve a place call Nwes on 08456 099 991 or send an email to info@nwes.org.uk