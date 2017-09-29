Barking Mad steps in to sponsor Heacham football team

Barking Mad (North West Norfolk), a home boarding for dogs business based in Hunstanton, is stepping in to sponsor Heacham Minors Football Club.

Tania Stowe, who runs Barking Mad, has had a long association with the club which her son has played for since she moved to Norfolk three years ago.

Barking Mad dog boarding business is sponsoring Heacham Minors football shirts

She said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support this wonderful local football club which has seen so many young players go through its ranks over the last 50 or more years and is a thriving and active part of the local community, drawing children from many surrounding villages.

“We have seen first hand the difference that team work, discipline, commitment and fun can make in young children’s lives. We look forward to supporting the U9 team in their continued endeavours this season.” Team coach, Sam Pishorn said: “The team is very happy to have the support of Barking Mad. The boys and girls are very excited and look fantastic in their new kit.” He is pictured receiving the kit from Tania with members of the team.