Bee Anglia project is a green buzz for Norfolk businesses

Grant funding is available for Norfolk businesses towards a range of equipment and technologies which will help them become greener and save costs.

The Business Energy Efficiency (BEE) Anglia project launched in Norwich last month offers help to businesses to reduce carbon and save money using independent advice, funding and recognition for the efforts.

The project provides businesses with a free energy efficient audit from an independent source. This allows business owners and managers to discuss technologies and opportunities from energy efficient lighting to bio-mass boilers and even new bits of equipment or kit that could save the business money and energy. Companies who have already started to go through this process have enjoyed benefitting from the independent and expert viewpoint that is not biased to one technology or another. Register an interest online www.beeanglia.org or call 01473 350370.

The launch event was attended by local businesses, partners and stakeholder organisations. Speakers included Matthew Taylor, Team Manager, Consultancy and Special Projects at Adapt Commercial Ltd, June Davenport, BEE Anglia Delivery Manager and Ned Harrison, BEE Anglia Project Manager.

The project is funded by the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund and is being delivered across the region through a partnership of Groundwork, Norfolk County Council, NWES and Suffolk County Council.