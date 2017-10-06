Beekeeping initiative for businesses and schools launched at Swaffham’s Green Britain Centre

Business ideas were buzzing in more ways than one last week when a new networking group, The Swarm Hive, hosted the launch of educational company Bee Innovative.

The Swarm Hive Business Network, which is only three months old, met at the Green Britain Centre in Swaffham on Thursday, when Bee Innovative launched a crowdfunding campaign.

Borough Mayor Cllr Carol Bower plus representatives from more than 20 West Norfolk businesses went along to learn more about both the new iniatives.

Bee Innovative founder, Martin Peckitt said: “Bee Innovative is an education company with a difference, providing sustainably managed beehives to educational facilities and companies who want to learn about how to help the honeybee.

“They also provide educational courses to help train the beekeepers of the future.”

And Bee Innovative director Lee Chapman added: “We offer a unique opportunity for anyone to make a difference to the honeybee population and we believe that the business community can play a huge role in what we are trying to achieve.

“There is a synergy between communities and the environmental space they occupy. Bee Innovative offers businesses of all sizes a chance to demonstrate their corporate social responsibility, and show that business can be at the leading edge of helping to protect our local areas and the planet as a whole.”

The event was the third networking meeting for Swarm Hive, which first launched at a meeting held in Lynn’s St Nicholas Chapel in July. Its August meeting was held at Gaywood Library, where staff raised awareness of its business services.

Swarm Hive’s business manager Harry Harris said: “Swarm Hive is all about enterprise, innovation and values led business support. There are plenty of really good business networking events in the area. However, they appear to focus on a sales platform template. While there is nothing wrong with this, it is our belief that collaboration leads to innovation, and our mission is to bring business owners, managers, creatives and entrepreneurs together to share ideas, therefore creating something new, while supporting those in the communities in which they operate.”

More events are planned including seminars in conjunction with Yours Business Networks, workshops and support sessions.