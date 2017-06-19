Best Bar Award for Old Hunstanton’s The Lodge

The Lodge in Old Hunstanton is celebrating after having been voted Best Bar in this year’s Norfolk Muddy Stilettos Awards.

The popular coastal inn with rooms scooped 34.2 per cent of the public vote, over five per cent more than its nearest rival. It was the only bar on the Norfolk coast to make the awards’ shortlist.

The Lodge’s sister business, Briarfields Hotel in Titchwell, came second in the awards’ Best Boutique Stay, with 33.3 per cent of the vote, narrowly missing out to The Pigs in Edgefield.

The award’s organisers say that the Muddy Stilettos Awards aim to celebrate and support unique, interesting, brilliant lifestyle business and to shine a light on amazing talent in the region. This year’s awards saw up to 100,000 people per day voting.

Operations manager Gavin Wyeth said: “We are thrilled and delighted with The Lodge’s outstanding success in the Muddy Stilettos Awards, and equally the amazing achievement of Briarfields Hotel in its highly contested category.

“Our teams work hard to ensure that our guests have an amazing experience when they visit and enjoy their time with us, and to have had so many people vote for us is an enormous reward to receive. We hope to welcome new visitors who have heard about our success to experience The Lodge and Briarfields for themselves.”