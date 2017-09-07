Borough Mayor opens new branch of family-run decorative supplies firm in King’s Lynn

A family-run decorative supplies company which has chosen Lynn as the site to open its fourteenth store has already received positive feedback from customers.

Last week Borough Mayor Cllr Carol Bower cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of Kent Blaxill’s new premises at Hansa Road on Hardwick Industrial Estate.

The 4,200sq ft branch is aimed at both professional decorators and also home DIY enthusiasts and is stocked with an extensive range of decorative paints and associated products.

The mayor said: “I am very excited to be welcoming a family-run company like Kent Blaxill to Lynn. We have a strong trading history and are now a developing and regenerating town.”

East Anglian based Kent Blaxill was founded more than 175 years ago. Managing director Simon Blaxill said: “What we can bring to Lynn in addition to a comprehensive range of products and design advice are high levels of service. We want customers to enjoy not just their first visit to the store, but the second and third, and every time they come back.

“We have a great location and we have already had some great feedback from our first customers.

“The key to our success here will be having a great team who are all local – James Livick-Smith as manager, along with Mark Wright and Nathaniel Dodman, with Barry Church as our salesman.”

James Livick-Smith, said: “I think the area has great prospects for Kent Blaxill.

“If we get across the family-run ethos of the firm, it should really appeal to people round here. Lynn is the hub of West Norfolk and we attract people from Sandringham, Dersingham and Hunstanton, and Downham to the south.”

There is a strong focus on designer paints but regular trade brands are also available. The company also provides a daily delivery service for trade professionals.

Simon, who is from the sixth generation of Kents and Blaxills to run the company, added: “Our products are aimed at the professional but we also hope to attract consumers interested in the widest range of decorative paint solutions offering colour choice and advice.”

The Lynn branch is open from 7.30am on weekdays and on Saturdays from 8am-noon.