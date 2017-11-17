Breck and South Holland councils offer environmental health training to businesses

A new opportunity for businesses to get advice on a diverse range of matters affecting the workplace has been created by two district councils joining forces.

Breckland Council and South Holland District Council have created Environmental Health Training and Consultancy (EHT&C). The organisation officially began trading in May this year, following an extensive business survey and consultation with a wide variety of businesses.

A team of experts are on hand to offer businesses environmental health consultancy services and a range of food, health and safety and licensing training courses.

Craig Fowler, EHT&C commercial manager, said: “Both councils employ staff who have decades of experience, a wealth of professional knowledge and all of our associates are practicing regulatory officers who advise businesses on a variety of essential regulations they need to adhere to.

“They have a good reputation in Norfolk and Lincolnshire and realised that there was a need for training and advice on a wide range of subjects.

“Our new consultancy service complements our regulatory work as it helps businesses achieve the standards they need to conform to. Our consultants are experts in food safety and hygiene, licencing, health and safety, animal welfare, contaminated land, noise and nuisance, labelling and allergens and drinking and bathing water quality.”

He added: “The training courses are popular with staff employed by food and drink producers, retailers and service businesses, residential care homes, schools and universities, accommodation providers and more. The courses are interactive, have a high success rate, are jargon free and a nationally accredited qualification is awarded upon successful completion.”

The courses include Food Safety, Health and Safety, Manual Handling and Licensing, with face-to-face training at centres in Dereham, Lynn and Spalding. Online training is also available and can be booked via the website www.ehtc.co.uk

The training centre is registered with the Highfield Awarding Body for Compliance, which is regulated by Ofqual and all EHT&C’s trainers are members of the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health or the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.

To find out more about EHT&C’s consultancy and training services, call 0800 689 3512 or visit www.ehtc.co.uk