Brittons estate agents set up new home in Dersingham

Brittons Estate Agents are settling into their new Dersingham office which they bought from another well established property business just before Christmas.

Brittons, which also has an office in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, bought the Jubilee Court business from Rounce and Evans Estate Agents, which has operated in the village as local property experts for almost 30 years.

Former Rounce and Evans team members Teresa Fisher, Barbara Poll and Naomi Rix, have joined Brittons and Emma Gould and Jodi Ashton-Leatherland have transferred from Brittons’s Lynn office to Dersingham. Said Teresa, who has a wealth of local knowledge and experience: “I am looking forward to seeing both new, existing and previous clients.”

The team are now working in the offices which have been given a completely fresh look following major refurbishment. The interior design was chosen by Brittons’s owners and directors Damian Hills and Melanie Britton, who are both members of the National Association of Estate Agents and who have between them nearly 25 years industry experience. They chose a bright modern look and opted for eye-catching plasma screens on the walls so they can easily show each property to its full potential at the click of a button.

Brittons Estate Agents (sales department) is a family-run business which was started by Kathy Britton. The office is open seven days a week and, as part of Brittons’s standard service, every viewing is accompanied by a member of staff. Brittons’s Dersingham office can be contacted on 01485 541843.