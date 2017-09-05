Build a battling robot during Prince’s Trust course in King’s Lynn

Youth charity The Prince’s Trust is offering a free five-day course for unemployed young people from Lynn interested in robots.

The Get Started with Robotics course is the first of its kind in Lynn and will be delivered in partnership with Roaming Robots, the team behind the Robot Wars live tour.

The programme will give young people the chance to develop their employability skills whilst building their own battling robot.

Get Started with Robotics will run Monday to Friday, September 25 to 29. At the end of the course participants will battle the robots they have built. Interviews for the programme are taking place this week.

During the course, young people work in teams alongside Roaming Robots to research the various materials they could use to build a robot, learn how robots are controlled via remote, and the design and building process. As well as this, the young people will develop their confidence, teamwork and communication skills to help them with their next steps.

Following the completion of Get Started with Robotics, participants will be supported by a progression mentor from The Prince’s Trust to help them move into employment, education or training.

Peter Hennessey, Outcomes Executive for The Prince’s Trust in Central England said: “It is really exciting to be teaming up with Roaming Robots to launch a Get Started with Robotics programme in Lynn. This is a great chance for young people interested in robots who want to learn new skills, improve their confidence and have fun as well.”

The programme is supported by Norfolk County Council, West Norfolk Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

No experience is necessary and the course is open to young people aged 16-25 who are not in education, training or working more than 16 hours a week. Anyone interested should contact Peter Hennessey at peter.hennessey@princes-trust.org.uk or text ‘ROBOTS’ to 07946 559 335.

The Trust’s programmes give young people the practical and financial support needed to stabilise their lives, helping develop self-esteem and skills for work.