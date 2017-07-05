Builders merchants Ridgeons, which has a base in Snettisham, launches new website for easier ordering

Independent timber and builders merchants, Ridgeons, which has a base at Snettisham, is making life easier for its customers by launching a new e-commerce website.

It offers the opportunity to click and collect from any of its 26 branches in the East of England within two hours of ordering and new incentives for customers to open accounts online.

The new website www.ridgeons.co.uk is accessible from both mobiles and desktop computers. As well as click and collect it offers free delivery for orders over £200, stock check for individual branches, trade accounts with personalised pricing and calculator functions for key products such as bricks, blocks, decking and floorboards.

To mark its launch Ridgeons will be automatically entering anyone purchasing online for click and collect into a monthly prize draw. The prize for July is £250 worth of Love2Shop vouchers and there is no minimum spend required to enter the draw. Anyone opening a trade credit account online will also receive £50 credit, free.

Ian Northen, chief executive, Ridgeon Group, said: “At Ridgeons our customer service is of the upmost importance and so to be able to make our customers’ lives easier by giving them the option to purchase in-store or online with this new website, is a really exciting development for us.”

The website will continue to be updated with stock and more than 15,000 products will be added by the end of the year to ensure Ridgeons customers can access all the materials and tools they need from one easy to access portal.