Burnham Thorpe pub to keep its historic benches

Villagers in Burnham Thorpe who have feared for the future of a historic pub have been reassured by its owners.

Residents raised concerns about the premises and some of its historic artefacts after the Lord Nelson was repossessed by Greene King bailiffs earlier in the month.

But a spokeswoman for the company said: “Most of the fixtures and fittings owned by the departing tenants were removed, but not all the settles (wooden benches) and we are now assessing the damage to those which remain with the intention of carefully restoring them.

“We have offered to buy the remaining fixtures and fittings that were removed and that offer remains open. We will ensure that we replace them appropriately if required to.”

Naval hero Horatio Nelson, who was born in Burnham Thorpe, is believed to have frequented the pub and sat on its benches, which have now been saved for restoration.

The spokeswoman said: “This important and historic pub is now temporarily closed and will reopen for trading as soon as possible. We are actively seeking a new licensee.”

She added that work to reopen the pub was ongoing, but the building is grade two listed so there was a need to be mindful ahead of refurbishment and relaunch.

“Our focus is on the best possible outcome for the Lord Nelson,” she said.