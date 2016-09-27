Burst water main causes widespread outages across King’s Lynn and north Norfolk

Water supplies should be getting back to normal now after a burst main caused widespread outages across the King’s Lynn area this morning, Tuesday September 27.

Anglian Water reported that engineers were working to fix the leak and water supply was hoped to return at around 9am.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re very sorry customers in King’s Lynn have had low pressure or no water this morning. This is because of a burst on one of the large water mains that feed the town.

“We know this will have been disruptive, particularly for parents affected by the school closures, and we’re very sorry for this. Our teams have been out working since early this morning and have now stopped the water escaping, which means pressure will be gradually returning to normal.

“When the water returns to customers’ taps it may look cloudy or discoloured initially. This is quite normal after a burst and running the tap should clear it. This water can still be used for watering plants.

“Getting everyone back on water has been our absolute priority this morning and we are very grateful to customers for their patience.”

The leak caused loss of water supply or low pressure throughout King’s Lynn, West Lynn, Setchey, Long Sutton, Clenchwarton, Gaywood, West Winch, Leziate, North Wootton, South Wootton, North Runcton, Castle Riding, East Winch and West Bilney.

The spokeswoman said the main areas affected were South Wootton, North Wootton and West Winch, although other areas may have experienced low pressure.

They added: “We expect everyone to start receiving some water, though at a lower pressure, by 10am and full pressure should be restored by 10.30am.”

The burst was on a large 24” main which feeds the area, which is in an agricultural area located alongside the A149.

Howard Junior School and Howard Primary School are closed this morning as a result of the outage alongside Greyfriars Primary School, North Wootton Primary School, Reffley Community School & Nursery, Whitefriars Church Of England Primary Academy, Eastgate Academy, West Winch Primary School and Highgate Infant School.

King’s Lynn Academy is open as usual.