Business communities state election must not focus on Brexit alone

Business communities across the UK, including Norfolk, have stated that the election must not be about Brexit alone.

In its manifesto, Brexit and Beyond, the British Chambers of Commerce calls for the new government to give answers to business ocmmunities on the practical realities of how Brexit will affect day-to-day operations.

The Norfolk Chamber business community has called for the government to focus on infrastructure and ensure that the whole of Norfolk has access to super-fast broadband, better mobile connectivity, and deliver investments in strategic schemes such as the A47 improvements.

It also wants to see a globally competitive business environment, local growth and support for Norfolk exporters to drive economic growth.

With regard to Brexit, it wants the government to work with businesses to secure the best possible deal with the EU, protect the status of EU nationals in the UK, develop future customs procedures in partnership with business, create a future UK immigration system that is responsive to economic needs and skills shortages at all levels, and ensure that there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Jonathan Cage, President of Norfolk Chamber said: “While businesses all across Norfolk want a good Brexit deal, they are very clear that decisions taken here at home matter as much – if not more – to our future growth prospects.

“The best possible Brexit deal won’t be worth the paper it’s written on if firms cannot recruit and train the right people, get decent digital connectivity, or get their goods to their market.

“At this election, the Norfolk business community wants a clear commitment from all parties to create the best possible conditions for growth. Westminster must stop and reverse the relentless increases in the up-front cost of doing business in Britain, and give local businesses the confidence to drive investment, job growth and exports through the Brexit transition and beyond.”