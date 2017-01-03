Business during Wisbech school first year has been sew crazy

A sewing school which has attracted clients of all ages and abilities from West Norfolk is celebrating its first anniversary.

Stitch Studio Sewing School, which caters for everyone ranging from complete beginners to more advanced sewers, was set up by Jayne Walpole, who has more than 30 years’ experience in teaching fashion and clothing.

She said: “It’s been an amazing year, with people making all kinds of lovely creative clothes for themselves as well as anything from childrenswear to pin cushions, toys, to applique cushions and Christmas stockings.”

Courses have attracted people from Lynn, Downham, March, Spalding, Peterborough and Cambridge to join classes at the school, based in Wisbech. Some classes in the New Year are already fully booked.

Learning together with friends or family has been really popular. Mum Teresa Wicklen, from Emneth, and her two daughters, Naomi and Harriet. attended the creative applique cushion workshop. Teresa said: “Jayne’s enthusiasm for her craft is infectious. Jayne was so encouraging and helpful.”

Her daughter, Harriet, said: “The course was a brilliant birthday present from my mum and dad and being able to learn new skills with my sister and my mum at the workshop really was the icing on my birthday cake. I feel so inspired.”

Joyce, from Lynn, said: “It was my first time using a sewing machine and I actually made something. I really love the way Jayne teaches and the studio is fabulous. When I showed my pin cushion to my husband, he thought I had bought it from a shop.”

Jayne is holding an open studio on Friday, January 6, from 2pm—7pm and Saturday, January 7, from 10am-4pm. Drop in and find out more about the courses and workshops at Stitch Studio, Tulsa House, Station Road, Wisbech St Mary, PE13 4RY. Or contact Jayne on 07584 341160, email Jayne@stitchstudio.co.uk. Or visit the website www.stitchstudio.co.uk