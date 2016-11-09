Business networking Nites at King’s Lynn’s Bank House Hotel

An end-of-year free networking event in Lynn organised by the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce takes place later this month.

On Tuesday, November 22, the last West Norfolk Nites of 2016 will be held at the Bank House Hotel on Kings Staithe Square.

There will be the opportunity to sample canapes and drinks supplied by the hotel while making new contacts and discussing local business products.

The event is free for both members and non-members and is open to businesses across West and North Norfolk. It takes place from 6pm-8pm and places can be booked on the website www.norfolkchamber.co.uk/events

The networking events have enjoyed a positive response since they were launched earlier this year.