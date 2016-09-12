Audio branding introduced by Fakenham emergency lighting specialist

A Fakenham business has introduced a new audio experience for its customers, who will no longer be left hanging on in silence while on hold.

P4 Ltd, in Wymans Way, the UK’s largest independent self-testing emergency lighting specialist, has undergone an audio branding exercise to improve brand image and boost the customer experience.

Now a series of bespoke voice and music messages – constructed by audio branding specialist PHMG - are played to customers whenever they are put on hold, transferred or ring up outside of office hours.

Robbie Wright, business development at P4 Limited, said: “I make a lot of telephone calls and am often put on hold to silence or those annoying beeps – you never know what this means or if you’ve even been disconnected.

“We’ve had 26 years of silence but on-hold marketing from PHMG has given us a sound that perfectly represents our image.”

The lighting specialist will use its on-hold marketing production to showcase its upcoming exhibitions, expert CPD seminar training and industry accreditations.