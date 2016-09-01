Beales site in King’s Lynn to get major makeover

The former Beales site in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter is in line for a major facelift early next year.

Less than a week after the popular department store closed its doors for the final time at its Broad Street base, plans have been submitted for a brand new shopping development.

Working with West Norfolk Council, the Vancouver Quarter have submitted exciting, but radical, plans to build a new 35 thousand square foot development which will contain four units.

The retail untis are set to include a major fashion chain featuring a curved glass frontage wrapping around from Broad Street onto Baxters Plain.

The project represents a ground-breaking moment for Lynn town centre.

Documents relating to the plans said: “We believe the proposals address the needs to ensure the longer term sustainability of Vancouver Quarter as a viable retail centre and one that is of benefit to the whole local area.

“A better configured retail unit in this location addresses the issue of having smaller units in the same location remain unoccupied.

“The redevelopment will make the centre more attractive for future retailers looking for more modern sized shop units.

“As well as attracting new business to the area, the improved aesthetics of the proposed unit and the removal of the dark walkway will encourage the existing tenants to modernise and build their current businesses.

“These factors will improve the attractiveness and footfall of the existing shopping area, contributing to the retail environment and streetscape along New Conduit Street and become more inviting for shoppers to visit the Vancouver Quarter.”

Simon Wantman of co-owner and property manager London and Associated Properties PLC said: “This is an incredibly exciting new phase for King’s Lynn town centre, providing an enhanced experience for shoppers which will further emphasise Vancouver Quarters status in the retail and shopping hierarchy within the town.”

Abbie Panks, centre manager at Vancouver Shopping Centre said: “Investment in this area is a welcome move for both the Vancouver Quarter and King’s Lynn.

“Not only will this development bring a wider retail and leisure offer to the town, but will further benefit the local community with the creation of new jobs.

“We look forward to welcoming both new tenants and shoppers to the scheme.”

Only last week, Vancouver Quarter bosses said that they expected there to be movement in the autumn with new retailers coming into the town.

Subject to planning, building works on the Beales site is due to commence in early 2017.