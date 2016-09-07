Brancaster Staithe oyster farmer Richard Loose named as food hero in one of the UK’s leading food magazines.

Brancaster Staithe oyster farmer Richard Loose has been featured this month in one of the UK’s leading food magazines.

He has been singled out as a “food hero” in the September issue of delicious. magazine.

Richard began oyster farming in 1975 to supplement his father’s mussel farming business. He started with 5,000 seed oysters, which are small young oysters, and he has now grown his successful business to one that puts down 250,000 seed oysters a year in the oyster beds.

He says the demand for oysters has increased due to the revival of great local pubs and restaurants in the north Norfolk area. He said: “If you’re the supplier and they have oysters on the menu all the time, you’re under constant pressure to select and have ready the size and grade of oyster that each restaurant wants.

“It’s a job I love. I enjoy the farming side because you’re managing livestock and the way you treat them affects the harvest. I love the peace and quiet of working the oyster beds.

“I’m proud of what I do and proud to show people the care we put into our business, which has helped to create some the best menus in the UK. People travel miles to eat our fantastic oysters.”

delicious. editor Karen Barnes said: “delicious. seeks out the nation’s food heroes – people who work hard to produce great food day in, day out, often without recognition.

“Richard is just such a person – in north Norfolk’s tidal marshes he’s helped to revive the great British tradition of oysters.”