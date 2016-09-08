Brothers secure location in Lynn’s Tesco Hardwick store to open their third barber’s shop

Lynn-based barbers and brothers Darran and Leigh Gould are delighted to have sealed a deal enabling them to set up shop within supermarket giant Tesco’s Hardwick store in Lynn.

They were one of more than a hundred applicants vying for the opportunity to move into the premises and they finally opened the doors to Goulds Barbers there last month.

Brothers Leigh, left, and Darren Gould, in their latest barber's shop at Tesco, Hardwick.

This is the third in their chain,having established their first in Gaywood Court, Gaywood, in November 2013 followed by a second in Downham in December 2014.

Said Darran: “With so many applicants interested in taking on the shop within Tesco, many of which were national chains, we did not think we were going to get it. We first made contact with Tesco in September and finally got to sign the lease in June.

“We were so pleased – it’s quite rare for an independent business to operate within one of their stores. Tesco has been really supportive.

“The shop is right in the entrance foyer and could not be in a better location. We have been extremely busy since we opened and we are actively recruiting for more experienced barbers to join our team.”

An architect was brought in to design the layout of the shop where there are eight chairs and high specification fittings. It is open from 6am-6pm Monday to Friday, 5.30am-3pm on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

When Darran and Leigh opened their first shop in Gaywood, between them they had more than 40 years experience of cutting hair and previously they had worked in the town centre.

“When we opened the next shop in Downham a year later, it took off. We are looking to open more shops in the future as we feel there is more potential to expand,” said Darran.