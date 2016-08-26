Business at Feltwell shapes up for personal trainer Roy

Personal trainer and fitness instructor Roy Peckham is celebrating the success of his first year in business at his Feltwell studio with a healthy and expanding client base.

Roy opened his fitness studio in what was formerly a car showroom beside Central Garage in the High Street and has gradually made improvements both inside and outside of the building and added a range of equipment to help people meet their fitness goals.

Previously he had been a mobile personal trainer with an area which included Lakenheath, Hockwold, Weeting, Brandon, Methwold and Feltwell. He said: “I used to work in all kinds of places, from community centres to gardens. Now I have one base in Feltwell, it’s much easier for me as I no longer have to spend time travelling.”

He describes himself as somebody who didn’t enjoy school. He said: “Sitting still in a classroom all day just didn’t suit me. I’m sure that none of my teachers ever expected me to gain any qualifications, let alone run a business, but it’s amazing what someone can achieve if they’re truly interested in what they’re doing. If I’m honest, I’ve surprised myself.”

As a youngster, Roy played football for Feltwell but a knee injury put that particular sport out of bounds to him. He turned to weight training to keep himself fit and developed an interest in health and nutrition which led to him embarking on a three-year part-time course with The Training Room.

Now a fully qualified personal trainer, and studying nutrition in greater depth, Roy aims to help people reach their fitness goals.

Clients at Roy’s gym range in age from ten years old to over 60s. “I love training people who don’t think that the gym will be for them. Yes, I have clients who are strong, fit and look amazing; but I also enjoy helping people who have health problems and need to improve their nutrition and fitness.”

Classes include circuit training and boxercise. Roy caters for small groups and for one-to-one coaching.

Feltwell Parish Council’s vice-chairman Edmund Lambert said: “It’s great to see a young person take the initiative, start a business and make it work. Roy has taken an underused building in the village, tidied it up and done something that genuinely helps the community. I’m pleased to see that his business is thriving and wish him all the luck for the future”

To learn more, contact Roy Peckham on 07791 562665, visit https://roypeckhampersonaltrainer.wordpress.com/ or find Roy Peckham Personal Training on Facebook.