Former Granaries site in Docking could have 77 new buildings

Plans to build on an “eyesore” site in Docking have been deferred after calls to include so-called pepper-potting were made by councillors.

The proposals to build 77 new dwellings and ancillary buildings were delayed after a vote by the majority of the West Norfolk Council Planning Committee on Monday.

The concerns raised by councillors included the need to integrate the affordable housing with the rest of the estate, which, if plans go forward, will be built on the former Granaries site in Station Road.

Councillor Martin Storey said: “If this is not pepper-potted, we would be sending the wrong message of ‘us and them’. This should, as every other development should, be pepper-potted. We would be going back in time if this was not the case. Pepper-potting would give people in these estates the chance to integrate locally.”

“I absolutely agree that pepper-potting is essential. In some areas in Cambridge, affordable housing sticks out like a sore thumb,” said councillor Elizabeth Watson.

Of the 77 new dwellings proposed for construction, 15 of them will be affordable housing units.

Mike Abel, of Docking Parish Council, said he was representing the views of the village and its parish council when he objected to the plans.

Mr Abel said: “I don’t doubt the quality of the houses, but we are concerned about the problems these new houses will have on services and traffic congestion.

“Most of this new housing will be for second home owners, who may let them for holiday lets. In my experience, I don’t know many of the holiday let owners in the village. In consequence they do not contribute as much to the community feeling.

“We would prefer for there to be fewer units on the site with larger gardens, so they will have more permanent residency and they could well contribute to the local community.”

Ian Johnston, representing the applicant Avada Homes, said: “These are small to medium-sized private homes which we want to build on a problem site recognised as an eyesore. At Avada we specialise in Norfolk properties and our designs are typical of a North Norfolk village.

“These are all of an authentic, historic style, and we would be using half a million flints. This is a top quality scheme which generations to come will be proud of.”

Councillors were also concerned that large farm vehicles which use the roads in this area regularly and how it would affect people living there, as work would be required to realign access to the site.

As part of the parish council’s objection, the group raised concerns that the road layout and re-routing of the Choseley Road access will cause difficulties for large farm vehicles due to the width of the road.

Councillor Andrew Morrison, representing Docking, said: “We welcome long-awaited development on the site, but tractors, trailers and harvesting machinery use Choseley Road.”

The application was deferred by the majority of the committee, and will be debated again at the next Planning Committee meeting in October.

Councillor Jim Moriarty said: “It was important the applicant heard these concerns.”