Housing developer with major projects in King’s Lynn given prestigious accolade recognising ten years of gold awards for its safety record

Housing developer Lovell – which is working on two major housing projects in Lynn – has received the President’s Award from national safety charity the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

The award was given in recognition of the company’s excellent health and safety record over the past ten years.

The accolade in the RoSPA Occupational Health and Safety Awards 2016 – celebrating their 60th anniversary this year – is for Lovell’s achievement of ten consecutive RoSPA Gold awards. It acknowledges the company’s commitment to maintaining the strictest safety standards and rigorous safety management systems at its construction sites and offices across East Anglia.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of awards and events, says: “To win an award at such a highly-regarded event as the RoSPA Awards, is a great achievement for our winners. It recognises their commitment to maintaining an excellent health and safety record and raises the bar for other organisations to aspire to. We offer them our congratulations.”

Lovell regional director Simon Medler said: “Health and safety is an absolute priority for Lovell as this award demonstrates. I’m extremely pleased to see the company’s proactive and professional approach winning recognition from RoSPA.”

Key housing projects for the company include a development management agreement with West Norfolk Council which will see Lovell build up to 600 homes with a potential value of up to £80 million in the Lynn area over the next five years. Lovell is set to start work this year on 130 new homes at Marsh Lane, Gaywood, which make up the first phase of new housing.

The company is also continuing to work on a £30 million regeneration programme at Lynn’s Hillington Square for Freebridge Community Housing. Lovell has embarked on the third phase of this large-scale improvement project after successfully completing work on the second phase in autumn 2015. The third phase work includes the refurbishment of 52 flats, the demolition of three stair cores and walkway links and the creation of two new staircase and lift cores.