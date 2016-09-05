Hunstanton deli offers t-shirt to successful sandwich challengers

Hunstanton’s The Norfolk Deli is offering customers who have eaten its entire range of sandwiches, a “been there and done that” t-shirt to prove it.

Joel Large, from The Sunny Hunny Ice Cream Company, has a special edition t-shirt having completed the deli’s sandwich challenge.

Said deli owner and director Rosie Kacary: “Joel is a regular customer and has enjoyed our sandwiches so much that he told us one day that he would like to start at the top and try them all.”

Owner and managing director Mark Kacary said: “On hearing this, I thought we should offer anybody wishing to take this challenge something to remind them of their achievement so I designed a t-shirt.

“With more than 40 different sandwich fillings this isn’t a challenge for the fainthearted! There is a range of meat, fish and a vegetarian options, which have all been given creative names.

This year’s top five sandwiches at the deli have been The Beached Whale, Crabby, The New Yorker, Chicago and the Corrie Norrie.

The Bostonian on the deli’s menu is a finalist in The Café Life Awards “New York Style Bagel Challenge”, which takes place in London on September 21.

For more details visit www.norfolk-deli.co.uk/shop/The-Sandwich-Challenge