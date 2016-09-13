King’s Lynn Thurlow Nunn offers £500 discount deal with test drive

Lynn’s Vauxhall retailer, Thurlow Nunn, is giving motorists the chance to drive down the cost of a new Corsa or ADAM by £500 with its test drive programme.

Customers who take a spin in a new ADAM or Corsa and then go on to purchase a qualifying car during September, will be entitled to a further £500 off their new dream vehicle.

Gordon Mills, general manager at Thurlow Nunn, said: “We know from our customers that once they step inside and take to the wheel of one of our stylish vehicles that they feel it’s the new car for them, which is why we wanted to sweeten the experience even further with £500 off.

“Our customers can choose to test the ADAM, which combines bold design with urban attitude, or the Corsa, which is a perfect every day car.”

The test drive programme runs until the end of September at the Campbells Meadow site. For more details go online to www.thurlownunn.co.uk or call 0844 3725690.