King’s Lynn waste firm expands after fourth consecutive 40 per cent annual turnover leap

A thriving Lynn-based waste management firm is expanding its operation after announcing a 40 per cent boost in annual turnover for the fourth straight year.

AMA Waste Group, on Bergen Way, has opened a new office in Leeds after posting record turnover figures of £7.5million for the 2015/16 financial year.

Managing director Ben Lukey hopes the expansion will help the group, which arranges domestic and commercial waste clearance nationally, hit turnover of £10 million for the current year.

“This has been an exciting period of growth for us, and our new office in Leeds will help us strengthen our presence in the north of England,” he said.

The group, which employs 22 staff arranging the hire of skips, grab lorries and tippers, plus site clearance and the supply of aggregates, has recently been awarded a range of industry-recognised accreditations.

These include Safe Contractor certification, Achilles Building Confidence Level 3 accreditation, and meeting International Organization of Standardisation (ISO) standards in quality management and environmental impact.

Mr Lukey, who started the business in 2007, said: “Our key business values are excellent customer service and consideration for the environment.

“We’re proud of these accreditations, which shows our commitment to good business practices and to measuring and reducing our environmental impact wherever possible.

“These awards will be essential as the company grows and handles more commercial waste management projects.”

AMA Waste Group recycles 100,000 tons of waste per year and has supplied more than 200,000 skips across the country since 2007.

AMA Waste Group was formed in April 2007 and is one of the UK’s leading waste management groups.

Its waste management service includes everything from supplying wheelie bins, rear and front end loaders through to the hire of grab lorries and tippers.

Other services include the organisation of complete building site clearance for both domestic and commercial customers, waste recycling and skip hire. AMA Waste Group’s divisions include: AMA Waste Management, AMA Skip Hire, AMA Aggregates, AMA Container Hire and AMA Waste Services.