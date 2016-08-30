New flooring retailers Tapi Carpets and Floors opens in King’s Lynn

The doors were officially opened for business on Saturday at Tapi Carpets and Floors on Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial estate by children of the some of the staff.

Youngsters Tegan, 10, Morgan, 4, and Leighton, 2, all children of Tapi’s manager, Seb Sandell, joined with Sophia, 4, and Fred, 1, children of sales manager Ollie Watkins, to cut the ribbon. Said Seb: “They did a great job and enjoyed themselves. We actually opened a couple of days previously because of all the hard work put in by everybody. We have been extremely busy but have had lots of positive feedback.” The store is on the Pierpoint Retail Park next door to clothing retailer Next. Tapi has already opened more than 50 stores across the UK with more in the pipeline. It sells all kinds of floor coverings including carpets, vinyl and laminate. “We are passionate about flooring and aim to make flooring purchase a lot more exciting and inspire our customers,” said Seb. At Lynn there is currently a promotion offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on every floor.

Pictured at the store are, from left, Tom McGarrigle, Garry Postle, manager Seb Sandell and sales manager Oliver Watkins. Unavailable for the picture was Alan Barnett, who is the home consultant.