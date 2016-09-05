New general manager heads up Hickathrift House team in Marshland St James

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s Hickathrift House care home in Marshland St James have welcomed a new general manager to head up the team.

Jackalynne Shields will oversee the running of the 52-bed home and will be responsible for a team of 60 staff.

Prior to starting in this position Jackalynne had worked for the same company for 15 years, starting out working part time in an independent hospital. Over the years she worked at various different sites, and in wide-ranging roles gaining experience working with diverse teams and customers. Her drive has always been to ensure that the service she delivers is of a high quality and person centred.

Hickathrift House is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

Jackalynne said: “I am delighted to join the team here at Hickathrift House and am enjoying meeting and getting to know our residents. I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care.”

Martyn Heginbotham, regional operations director for Hickathrift House, said: “We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Jackalynne will be a big hit with our residents.”