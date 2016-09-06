New season of business networking sessions kicks off in King’s Lynn

Norfolk Chamber of Commerce is reintroducing its successful networking evenings for businesses next week at Lynn’s Bank House Hotel.

Formerly called Lite Nites, the events have been retitled West Norfolk Nites and kick off with the first of its autumn series on Tuesday, September 13.

More dates have been lined up for Tuesday, October 25, and Tuesday, November 22, with the two-hour sessions starting at 6pm.

The free sessions give an opportunity for businesses from across West and North Norfolk to get together and meet in an informal setting while talking business and making new contacts over canapes and a drink.

For more details and to book visit www.norfolkchamber/events/chamber-event