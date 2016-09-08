Next phase of King’s Lynn homes scheme ‘is no-brainer’, meeting told

Continuing work on a major Lynn housing development is a “no-brainer” because of its success so far, council chiefs have claimed.

Proposals to begin the third phase of the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area (NORA) project were backed by West Norfolk Council’s cabinet on Wednesday, after members heard the project could generate around £2.5 million for the taxpayer.

A report published ahead of the meeting showed that all of the homes built in phase one had been sold and three-quarters of the phase two homes had been sold, reserved or handed over for sale.

And Kathy Mellish, the council’s human resources portfolio holder, said: “With everything, there is always risk.

“If the houses weren’t selling, if the figures didn’t stack up, it would be a bigger risk.

“It’s moving. We need housing. People are purchasing them off plan. Therefore, we continue. I see no reason not to continue.”

Deputy leader Alistair Beales said the progress of the site demonstrated the value of the council stepping in to develop lands which would be too costly for private developers to proceed with alone, because of the amount of remedial work needed to make them fit for a building project of this kind.

He argued that the scheme had also delivered benefits to a wider area, including on issues such as sewerage.

He said: “There’s been a lot of money poured into this site in the past.

“The site is now clear and is fit for development.

“The net receipt is estimated to be just shy of £2.5 million. Proceeding to phase three is pretty much a no-brainer.”

Leader Brian Long admitted there had been reservations when development plans were first outlined for the area.

But he added: “These are people’s homes, they’re good homes and we should be proud of what has been done.”

Housing portfolio holder Adrian Lawrence said he was looking forward to “several years of development” on the land.

Fifty more homes are planned in the latest phase of the development.

Fifty-four were built in the initial phase, with 60 in the second stage.

The issue will now go to the full council meeting on September 29.