Organic food cooperative which grows produce at Flitcham takes root in first year

A food producing cooperative set up at the beginning of the year has taken root in West Norfolk and is branching out with new ideas.

From The Earth Workers’ Cooperative has five members to date who grow a wide range of produce on two acres of land which they rent at Flitcham.

One of the members is Jannine Parry, of Lynn, who also operates her own business, Umbel Organics, which supplies organic vegetables across North West Norfolk, from Lynn to Holt, and more recently to Swaffham and Downham.

She said: “All five of us share the load. We have been growing since February and it’s been hard work and quite a learning journey. But we are now supplying Creake Abbey cafe and food hall, plus several shops, such as the All Natural Food Company in Burnham Market.

“We are not-for-proift organisation, although we take a wage, but the aim is to get good organic produce, grown locally, out into the community and to try to prevent food waste from the fields.”

The other co-op members are Jon Cousins and Pamela Bent, also both from Lynn, and Kirsten Murray and Bryan Beers, both from Dersingham. Their crops include courgettes, tomatoes, sweetcorn, leeks, French and runner beans, peppers, aubergines and herbs.

Said Jannine: “We have also been doing outside catering, such as the Harlequin Festival in West Acre, where we provided salads and cakes. In the future we have plans for a portable community kitchen to get out to local community groups and we are also hoping to set up a tool share group shortly.”