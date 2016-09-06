Property business Rounce and Evans finds its ideal home at King’s Lynn Innovation Centre

A property firm has found its own ideal home at King’s Lynn Innovation Centre which has opened the doors for business growth.

Rounce and Evans Property Management are already seeing the benefits of moving into Nwes managed KLIC two months ago.

Founder of Rounce and Evans Property Management, Luke Loades, is delighted with the new opportunities the tenancy has brought. He said: “Being at KLIC has helped us grow in the short time we have been here.

“We can concentrate on the day to day running of the business while Nwes supports us in the background.”

Rounce and Evans decided on expanding to KLIC as they felt the building reflected their own professional, modern branding and because the rent was very attractive for all the facilities included.

Now employing ten people, KLIC is the perfect premises to help Luke build his business further. He said: “The professional appearance of the building together with the meeting rooms has helped build confidence in new clients. As we are not always in the office, having an on-site reception team to assist with phone calls and messages is also a huge benefit to us.”

KLIC opened a new co-working space at the beginning of the month offering more opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Luke, founder of Rounce and Evans Property Management, bought the business 13 years ago. “I love every minute of being my own boss,” he said.

Rounce and Evans have four offices in Norfolk, with KLIC being the latest acquisition.

KLIC is hosting a “Quiz the taxman” event on Thursday, September 15, which is free to attend with lunch and networking included. To book a place visit bit.ly/NwesTickets or contact 08456099991.