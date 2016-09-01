Stagecoach East invest £2 million on new fleet

Stagecoach East has invested close to £2 million in a brand new, state-of-the-art fleet of Coasthopper buses for its North Norfolk coastal route.

The new fleet, which is now in operation, includes nine of the latest fuel-efficient ADL MMC Enviro200 buses (worth £1.25 million) and six of the innovative new Optare Solo SR buses (worth more than £700,000).

The 15 new vehicles – which represent a 20 per cent renewal of the total fleet in Lynn – are all kitted out with the very latest Wi-Fi technology, complete with two-tone, leather seating and USB charging docks.

They also feature the distinctive Coasthopper Route ‘Flying Kite’ branding.

Stagecoach East has been running the Lynn to Cromer route under the ‘Stagecoach in Norfolk’ brand together with Norfolk County Council since December 2013.

Andy Campbell, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: “This is a significant investment which demonstrates Stagecoach East’s continued commitment to its passengers as well as comfortable bus travel and environmental impact.

“This new fleet represents the very best of the most efficient and environmentally-friendly buses available.”