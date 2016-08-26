Tenancy hopes for King’s Lynn town centre as Beales closes

Beales closes its doors for a final time tomorrow, but Vancouver Quarter bosses say they expect there to be movement in the autumn with new retailers coming into the town.

The popular Broad Street store announced in April that they would be closing down after the board decided not to renew its lease in December.

A total of 38 people – several of whom have found new employment – were employed at the store.

But hopes are high that tenants can be found for the premises, while the JD Sports site, close to the Sainsbury’s supermarket, has also remained empty for close to four years.

Vancouver Quarter manager Abbie Panks said: “There are some positive changes happening in the town centre and we are expecting more movement in the coming months.

“We are being pro-active about bringing new businesses into the town and expect to have some news very soon.

“The vacancy rate for the town centre remains below the national average, which is very good for the town.”

On the closure of Beales, Miss Panks said: “The store has been part of the town for more than 30 years and I can remember going in there with my grandparents as a child.

“It has been a big part of the town for a long time and we are very sad to see it close.”

Sports Direct is relocating from its current premises in High Street but no announcement has yet been made as to where its new home will be.