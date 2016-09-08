The Bank House in King’s Lynn is named UK’s Town Pub of the Year 2017 in The Good Food Guide

Lynn’s Bank House in King’s Staithe Square has been named the UK’s Town Pub of the Year 2017 in the industry bible The Good Pub Guide, a second prestigious title for its owners.

Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich, also own The Rose and Crown at Snettisham, which was awarded the title of The Good Pub Guide’s UK Pub of the Year in 2015.

Said Jeannette: “To have two such titles within two years is fantastic news. It’s also fantastic news for King’s Lynn as these awards do get good national publicity.

“Lynn has got some really lovely old buildings that need a new role in life, and the Bank House is a good example of achieving that. As far as defining pubs is concerned, I think that they are places which are at the heart of the community which cater for all sorts of people, from shoppers who want to stop by and have a coffee, to business people who want Wi-Fi and a quiet corner. I think the Bank House has managed to cater for a wide range of customers.

“We have worked very hard to put Bank House at the centre of the community and we actively support the superb Lynn Festival and fringe events and Festival Too, and organise regular historic tours of the town, raising awareness of its fascinating history and architecture.”

Said Anthony: “I am very proud of what we and our team have achieved at Bank House. Not only have we given new life to an important historic building, but we have brought new visitors to this beautiful, previously undiscovered part of town. It is great to see other new bars, restaurants and galleries opening in the disused pubs and warehouses around us. It just shows that if you offer a quality product, people will come.”

The editors of The Good Food Guide praised the Bank House, a Grade II* listed Georgian townhouse, for its elegant bar, stylish rooms, welcoming atmosphere and friendly, courteous service. It has a number of separate dining areas as well as a west facing riverside terrace and 12 comfortable bedrooms.

In the eight years since Anthony and Jeannette bought it, it has become established as one of the most popular places to eat, drink and stay in the town. The menu changes seasonally, includes pub classics and incorporates fresh produce from the area. The bar is stocked with a range of ales of beers, offers 19 wines by the glass and a full cocktail menu.

There are 20 full time and 10 part time staff, the general manager is Michael Baldwin and the head chef is Stuart Deuchars.

The Bank House was built in 1700 for a wealthy merchant and later became one of Barclays first branches.