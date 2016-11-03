Businesses take command in final 2016 challenge

Companies from around Lynn showed off their problem-solving skills last week in the final Vancouver Quarter Business Challenge of 2016.

The command task challenge on the Tuesday Market Place was held in conjunction with the Army reserve recruitment drive and saw teams from Ward Gethin Archer, Primark, Boots and Wilko tackle three tasks.

Wilko were crowned the winners of this challenge, followed by Primark, Ward Gethin Archer, and Boots.

This competition winners for 2016 were Ward Gethin Archer and Primark who both finished on level points after four challenges.

Wilko finished third, KLFM ended in fourth place with Boots fifth and Ring Associates sixth. Sainsbury’s took the wooden spoon.

The other challenges held in the Vancouver Quarter this year included pancake racing in February, egg and spoon racing in March, and beat the goalie in August.

The shopping centre will give a donation to the chosen charities of both Ward Gethin Archer and Primark.

Abbie Panks, Vancouver Quarter centre manager, said: “I’d like to congratulate Ward Gethin Archer and Primark for topping our challenge table for a second year running and thanks to every business that has taken part this year.

“We hope all the businesses enjoyed taking part, and went some way to helping their staff bonding and networking with fellow companies in the town.”

Details of the Vancouver Quarter’s 2017 challenges will be released early next year.

Any businesses interested in taking part are asked to email info@vancouverquarter.com