Businesses urged to take part in survey to reflect tourism across East Anglia

Businesses across East Anglia are being urged to make their voices heard via a survey aiming to build a regional snapshot of tourism across the region.

The Tourism Business Survey has been launched by chartered accountants and business advisers Larking Gowen in partnership with Visit East Anglia and supported by organisations such as Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions (NSTA).

All businesses in the tourism and leisure sector including restaurants, hotels, tourist attractions as well as retailers in the tourism hotspots are being invited to participate in the independent survey.

The independent survey includes questions about the short and long term impact of last year’s Brexit vote as well as other issues affecting the sector including accessibility for disabled visitors.

The published survey provides statistical analysis as well as features good news stories about participating businesses, who have chosen to publicise their successes.

Businesses have until February 14 to take part in the survey by visiting www.tourismsurveys.co.uk