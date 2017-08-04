Butcher’s and deli to open in Little Fransham

Husband and wife team Michael and Sarah Willgress, who both grew up in West Norfolk, are set to open a new deli and butcher’s store next week.

The couple will be launching their new shop, Willgress of Fransham on Main Road, Little Fransham, on Friday, August 11.

Said Sarah: “The shop will be a full working butchery with all Norfolk meats, full of modern and traditional cuts ranging from 28-day aged steak, chicken kievs, barbecue packs and much more.

“We will have a deli counter with home-cooked meats, local cheeses, sausage rolls, quiches and pies. There will also be honey, jams, eggs and other items.”

The shop will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 8am-5pm and on Sundays, 9.30am-3pm.