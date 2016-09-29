Care company Home Instead creates 50 new jobs and moves to new base in King’s Lynn

Fifty new jobs have been created with Lynn-based Home Instead Senior Care which is extending its catchment area to include Swaffham and Dereham.

The expansion has meant that the company will be moving from its London Road site into new premises in Windsor Road, previously Anglers Corner tackle shop, and before that, Walker and Anderson hardware store.

Since opening in 2008 Home Instead Senior Care has built up a strong reputation for the care it offers to older people across West Norfolk.

Jeannette McEwan, owner of the award-winning at-home care business, has been a driving force in achieving this and growing the company.

Her son Tom McEwan, operations manager of Home Instead said: “We are delighted to announce that as part of our strategic growth plan, we are expanding our services to accommodate the new territories of Swaffham and Dereham. This will allow us to provide good quality care to the growing population in the local area for years to come.

“As we expand our aim is to continue training our caregivers to the highest standard and provide further support to the local community through our public education programmes and workshops.”

The business is due to move into its new home in Windsor Road in two weeks time.

The company now employs around 70 staff, a dedicated team committed to providing quality care to enable older people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

A recent study on behalf of Norfolk County Council found that the county’s oldest age groups are expected to grow the quickest in the next decade, with the 75-84 year olds estimated to increase by 32.9 per cent and the 85 and overs by 39.7 per cent.

For more information on the services provided by Home Instead,call 01553 764 664 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/westnorfolk.