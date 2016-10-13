Care providers set to celebrate opening of new office premises in King’s Lynn

The doors to the new Lynn offices of an at-home care provider will be thrown open to the public next Friday at a celebratory event to be opened by the Borough Mayor.

Home Instead Senior Care is inviting anyone from the local community to attend the event held to mark its move from London Road to premises in Windsor Road, once occupied by hardware store Walker and Anderson.

The celebration will be officially opened by West Norfolk Mayor Councillor David Whitby. It starts at 1pm and is open to the company’s caregivers, clients and local residents. Refreshments will be made available to all the guests.

Tom McEwan, operations manager at Home Instead, said: “We would like to welcome everyone from our local community to come and join our celebration. It’s a great opportunity to meet our friendly team, take a look at our new premises and find out more about the services we provide.”

Recently Home Instead confirmed that 50 new jobs have been created by extending its catchment area to include Swaffham and Dereham.

The team at Home Instead Senior Care team provide care to enable older people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible. The company’s services are tailored to the individual needs of each client and range from companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping and personal care.

To find out more about the services Home Instead provide please call 01553 764664 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/southlincolnshire.