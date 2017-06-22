CEO of Freebridge Community Housing nominated for Housing Heroes Award

Chief executive officer of Freebridge Community Housing Tony Hall has been nominated for a national Housing Heroes Award with colleagues paying tribute to his leadership.

The Housing Heroes Awards will be held on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the Housing 2017 conference in Manchester, Europe’s largest housing event. He has been nominated for the award in the Inspirational Leader of the Year category.

The nomination focuses on the opportunities and support he provides across the business, cultivating an open and inclusive atmosphere within Freebridge. Supporting statements from a number of employees, attesting to his inspirational leadership, were included in the nomination.

Tony has spent almost 30 years working at a senior level in social housing and local governments all over the country. Before he was appointed as chief executive at Freebridge Community Housing, Tony had been a corporate director with West Norfolk Council and lead on the voluntary transfer of the housing stock over to Freebridge in 2006.

Tony said: “I have enjoyed working with, and leading teams for many years. This is the first time I have been nominated for such an award, and to be acknowledged and put forward by my colleagues is fantastic. I can only do the job I do because of the support I get from everyone at Freebridge.”