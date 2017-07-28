Chairman of New Anglia LEP to stand down

New Anglia LEP chairman Mark Pendlington has announced that he is to stand down from the role this autumn, after spending three years in the office.

The LEP’s board unanimously agreed at its board meeting last month to appoint Doug Field, LEP board member and Joint Chief Executive at the East of England Co-op, as its next chairman.

Mark Pendlington, who is standing down as chairman of New Anglia LEP

Mark, group director at Anglian Water, played a leading role in the ongoing success of New Anglia LEP, which worked in partnership with Nwes and West Norfolk Council to set up King’s Lynn Innovation Centre. KLIC marked its first anniversary in June.

Under his leadership the LEP has secured two Growth Deal allocations from central government totalling £117.5 million to be spent on projects to benefit the local area and economy. In his role as LEP chairman, Mark also jointly chaired the Great Eastern Mainline Taskforce, playing a key role in in securing a £1.4 billion new franchise investment for the line which will deliver new state-of-the-art trains and improved services.

Doug joined the LEP board in December 2014. With 20 years finance and accounting experience across a variety of both professional services and industry Doug is now part of the East of England Co-op leadership team. Doug oversees the finances of the business and all aspects of technology from PCs to till points.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be selected by the LEP board to succeed Mark and to have the opportunity to help build on all that Mark has achieved over the past three years.

“The LEP is at the forefront of driving growth and opportunity across Norfolk and Suffolk and its role in bringing together business leaders and the public sector is as important now as it has ever been.”

Mark said: “It has been a privilege to be the chairman of such a dynamic and high achieving organisation and to work in close collaboration with leaders from business, local government and education to help drive growth and opportunity across the East.

“I congratulate Doug on his appointment and wish him every success as the LEP enters a new and exciting phase of development.”