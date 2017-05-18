Chance to vote for Britain’s top tradesperson at King’s Lynn Screwfix store

The search is on to find the best tradesperson in the UK in an annual competition organised by Screwfix, which has a base on Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate.

Customers can go to the store in Oldmedow Road to cast their vote in the contest which recognises the quality work which plumbers, electricians, carpenters, builders and other tradesmen and women do in the region.

Regional winners will be invited to a national final at Wembley Stadium where they will compete in front of a panel of industry experts with one finalist winning the title of Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2017 and a new Hilux vehicle/van worth £32,000

To enter you can go into the Lynn Screwfix store or go to screwfix.com/btt where you can also find further details of the competition. Entries will be accepted until June 4.