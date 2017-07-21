Charlie off to a frying start in UK contest

Chip shop employee Charlie Cartwright, of Gaywood, is all set to compete in a national competition which could see him recognised nationally for his frying skills.

Charlie, who works at both River Lane Fish Bar in Gaywood and The Crossings Chip Shop in Lynn, has been accepted as a candidate for Junior Fish Fryer of the Year, run by Drywite Ltd, a major supplier of chip shop products.

Charlie has already completed the written test, the first part of the assessment process, and next he is due to take a verbal exam. After that there is a practical assessment held in Leeds with other candidates and a team will visit him at work unannounced to assess him.

When the final five finalists have been chosen, they will be invited to an awards ceremony in London when the winner will be announced. Charlie and his partner, Jodie, are expecting a daughter in the next three weeks. Picture: Supplied