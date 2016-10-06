Cheers! Great Ryburgh maltings group supplies barley for gold award-winning lagers in eastern region brewing competition

Barley supplied by Great Ryburgh maltster Crisp Maltings is one of the key ingredients of a lager produced in North Norfolk which is celebrating winning double gold at a prestigious regional brewing competition.

The Norfolk Brewhouse, based in Hindringham, won the awards at the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) Eastern region awards which judged over 250 beers crafted by breweries from seven counties in the eastern region.

The team was delighted to be judged to have brewed the best craft lagers – with its StubbleStag brew winning the Premium Lager category and its DewHopper lager completing the double by coming out top in the Standard Lager and Pilsner category.

David Holliday, co-founder and brewer at The Norfolk Brewhouse was delighted with the double accolade.

He said: “To win both of the lager categories against such a strong line up was amazing. We take great pride in our craft lagers, but in fairness we are probably best known for our range of Moon Gazer ales, so the recognition for lager was really rewarding.”

There is also a strong Norfolk flavour in both of the lagers as both brews use Norfolk Maris Otter barley from Norfolk maltster Crisp Maltings. The other ingredient – the hops however are German and Czech.

Earlier this month Crisp Maltings Group succeeded in gaining a place in the Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 league table. The group, which supplies a diverse range of quality malts to breweries and distilleries the world over, was placed 249th in the table.