Chief executive of Norfolk Chamber in King’s Lynn to meet West Norfolk business owners

The chief executive of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce and Lynn News columnist Chris Sargisson will be looking to hear views from businesses in West Norfolk about how they would like to see the chamber shape up in future.

He will be chairing a discussion at the West Norfolk Business Breakfast meeting at Knights Hill Hotel on Friday, September 29, which will focus on innovation and change.

Guest speaker will be Peter Lawrence, director of Human Capital Department and the winner this year of the Mayor’s Award for Innovator of the Year. Peter will be charting the success of his business, what innovations his firm have made and how other businesses can implement changes of their own.

The breakfast event, from 8am-10am, is open to both chamber members and non-members and costs £20 plus VAT. For more details visit www.norfolkchamber.co.uk