Cleaning firm in North West Norfolk set to expand services

Diamond Holiday Homes which provides cleaning services at properties throughout North West Norfolk is celebrating sparkling success as it marks its second anniversary.

Entrepreneurial couple Ashley Burns and Michelle Nudds set up their business with a team of two and a budget of just £15.

Now the business employs 15 people and is looking to expand in the future. It operates over an area which includes Swaffham, Lynn and the north Norfolk coast as far as Mundsley.

The couple, from Thursford, provide cleaning services for second home owners who let their properties to holidaymakers throughout the year. They have recently expanded their business to include domestic and industrial cleaning for individuals and companies too.

Said Ashley: “We just can’t believe how the business has taken off – it has grown bigger than we’d ever imagined it to be in such a short time. All the hard work and dedication is paying off as our team grows and we work with even more holiday home owners to manage their domestic affairs on changeover day.

“I am extremely proud that we are now getting many word of mouth referrals as that really does tell me that we are doing something right and our customers appreciate our service.”

The regular cleaning and laundry service has now also developed into taking bookings for holidays in the area for the home owners whose properties they look after.

For details about holiday bokings and cleaning services provided by Diamond Holiday Homes visit www.diamondholidayhomes.co.uk